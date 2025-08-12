Forces Creating Massive Instability Worldwide: US, Ukraine, China, Israel, Colonel Douglas Macgregor
Colonel Douglas Macgregor, former senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense, joins me in my latest show to break down the growing instability across the globe. What does it all mean — and where could it lead?
If you’re looking for deeper, no-nonsense analysis of today’s global events, this is one is a good one. See the link and full description below.
But before I get into that, a reminder to sign up for this Thursday night webinar, here are the details:
FREE CLASS: THE TOP 5 STEPS TO EXIT THE SURVEILLANCE STATE & PROTECT YOURSELF ONLINE WEBINAR
With Privacy Experts Glenn and Eric Meder
Hosted by Sarah Westall
Thursday, August 14th at 7pm CT
Join Our FREE Webinar Below:
Please register here: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/306/8yo53fqk
More details:
The Surveillance State is the greatest issue of our time. Globalists have teamed up with big tech companies to trap us in a walled garden of technology, and their end goal is to create a system of control (or in other words… slavery).
That's why I have asked my friend, Glenn Meder to hold a special class for us titled...
"TOP 5 STEPS TO EXIT THE SURVEILLANCE STATE & PROTECT YOURSELF ONLINE"
CBDCs, Digital IDs, and Social Credit Systems can only exist because of the in-depth technological surveillance state that is in place.
Big Tech is working together with Big Brother to surveil you and make profiles on you.
Censorship is happening in alarming rates.
Taking back your privacy is not only possible, but it can be easy!
Learn how to exit the surveillance state and support privacy/freedom oriented businesses.
Learn how you can use these skills to protect your data, assets, and freedom itself from hackers, scammers, thieves, big tech, and big brother.
Please register here: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/306/8yo53fqk
Details of the Show:
Title: Forces Creating Massive Instability Worldwide: US, Ukraine, China, Israel, Colonel Douglas Macgregor
Show Description: Colonel Douglas Macgregor, former senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense and one of America’s most decorated military officers, joins the program to break down the root causes of the worldwide instability shaking the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Drawing on decades of military leadership and strategic insight, Colonel Macgregor delivers a rare, unfiltered perspective on the forces driving today’s geopolitical crises—and what they mean for the future of global power.
You can learn more about Colonel Macgregor’s work at DouglasMacgregor.com
Recent Posts:
THE BIG FAT RED LINE: Removing Free Will by Eliminating Options & Knowledge w/ Glenn & Eric Meder
Science behind Social Revolutions, the Media, Beatles, Aliens and more w/ Mark Brake
Trump’s Economic Plan will Change the World Economic System. Will it Work? w/ Andy Schectman
“This Conversation Would Land Me in Prison in Ireland” – Its the Global Plan w/ Captain Kieran Kelly
Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall
Follow on Apple Podcasts:
Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall
Follow on Spotify:
Sarah’s Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"I find in existence a new and dangerous concept that the men of our armed forces owe primary allegiance and loyalty to those who temporarily exercise the authority of the executive branch of Government, rather than to the Country and its Constitution, which they are sworn to defend."
General MacArthur
Massachusetts Legislature, 1951
Tried to register. Says it has ended .