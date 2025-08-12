Note: Apologies - The Webinar Link was inaccurate - the error has been corrected

Colonel Douglas Macgregor, former senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense, joins me in my latest show to break down the growing instability across the globe. What does it all mean — and where could it lead?

If you’re looking for deeper, no-nonsense analysis of today’s global events, this is one is a good one. See the link and full description below.

But before I get into that, a reminder to sign up for this Thursday night webinar, here are the details:

FREE CLASS: THE TOP 5 STEPS TO EXIT THE SURVEILLANCE STATE & PROTECT YOURSELF ONLINE WEBINAR

With Privacy Experts Glenn and Eric Meder

Hosted by Sarah Westall

Thursday, August 14th at 7pm CT

Join Our FREE Webinar Below:

Please register here: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/306/8yo53fqk

More details:

The Surveillance State is the greatest issue of our time. Globalists have teamed up with big tech companies to trap us in a walled garden of technology, and their end goal is to create a system of control (or in other words… slavery).

That's why I have asked my friend, Glenn Meder to hold a special class for us titled...

"TOP 5 STEPS TO EXIT THE SURVEILLANCE STATE & PROTECT YOURSELF ONLINE"

CBDCs, Digital IDs, and Social Credit Systems can only exist because of the in-depth technological surveillance state that is in place.

Big Tech is working together with Big Brother to surveil you and make profiles on you.

Censorship is happening in alarming rates.

Taking back your privacy is not only possible, but it can be easy!

Learn how to exit the surveillance state and support privacy/freedom oriented businesses.

Learn how you can use these skills to protect your data, assets, and freedom itself from hackers, scammers, thieves, big tech, and big brother.

Please register here: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/306/8yo53fqk

Details of the Show:

Title: Forces Creating Massive Instability Worldwide: US, Ukraine, China, Israel, Colonel Douglas Macgregor

Show Description: Colonel Douglas Macgregor, former senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense and one of America’s most decorated military officers, joins the program to break down the root causes of the worldwide instability shaking the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Drawing on decades of military leadership and strategic insight, Colonel Macgregor delivers a rare, unfiltered perspective on the forces driving today’s geopolitical crises—and what they mean for the future of global power.

You can learn more about Colonel Macgregor’s work at DouglasMacgregor.com

