Below are some classic interviews I have done that forecast where we are today. All of them have been deleted from platforms but you can still listen to them on audio, or copy and paste the titles into Odysee and most of them are there.

** On a very positive note: Donald Trump addresses censorship. This is an amazing speech if you have not heard it.

Below you will see 3 interviews from 2018 or before. The first is with Chief Amayi - the Native American equivalent of the FBI Chief for North America.

The second is another show with a high ranking Native American, Lina Gilliland, discussing implants in the native communities dating back to the 90's. She was threatened after this interview and could not come back as a follow up for fear of retribution.

The third show is with a RSA survivor, Scott the Survivor, whose father was a large recruiter in California for this activity. He says that many big players in Hollywood and in politics were involved.

These interviews foreshadow what people are discussing today. Unfortunately what we are seeing today is being systematically watered down due to censorship. If people are interested I will continue to post other important interviews. There are many.

In hindsight, I am almost embarrassed on how little I knew at the time. I guess this is where almost all of Americans are at now.

Note: Some of this is hard to listen to. If you want/need something more positive, I suggest listening to Trump’s censorship speech or my latest with Sharry Edwards: Decoding Lies & Intentions, Analyzing Personality & Health Profiles by Frequency w/ Sharry Edwards

Sharry Edwards is a gem and leaves people feeling positive towards our future. Our future is bright and exposing the darkness creates a brighter future.

Details for the shows:

*

Win-win – Support this work: Support your immune system all year round with Z-stack. The products recommended by the Dr. Zelenko to protect you from colds and the flu. The first step is a strong immune system Use this link and be confident you are buying the best!