Below are some classic interviews I have done that forecast where we are today. All of them have been deleted from platforms but you can still listen to them on audio, or copy and paste the titles into Odysee and most of them are there.
** On a very positive note: Donald Trump addresses censorship. This is an amazing speech if you have not heard it.
Below you will see 3 interviews from 2018 or before. The first is with Chief Amayi - the Native American equivalent of the FBI Chief for North America.
The second is another show with a high ranking Native American, Lina Gilliland, discussing implants in the native communities dating back to the 90's. She was threatened after this interview and could not come back as a follow up for fear of retribution.
The third show is with a RSA survivor, Scott the Survivor, whose father was a large recruiter in California for this activity. He says that many big players in Hollywood and in politics were involved.
These interviews foreshadow what people are discussing today. Unfortunately what we are seeing today is being systematically watered down due to censorship. If people are interested I will continue to post other important interviews. There are many.
In hindsight, I am almost embarrassed on how little I knew at the time. I guess this is where almost all of Americans are at now.
Note: Some of this is hard to listen to. If you want/need something more positive, I suggest listening to Trump’s censorship speech or my latest with Sharry Edwards: Decoding Lies & Intentions, Analyzing Personality & Health Profiles by Frequency w/ Sharry Edwards
Sharry Edwards is a gem and leaves people feeling positive towards our future. Our future is bright and exposing the darkness creates a brighter future.
Details for the shows:
Title: Human Trafficker: The Worst & they Lead Us w/ Head of Intertribal Police, Chief Amayi
Description: Chief Taina Amayi, Head of the Intertribal Police and Chief of the Intertribal Confederacy of Iowa, joins the program to discuss the tragic reality that human trafficking of girls, young woman, and young boys is the largest black market in the world. She specifically addresses what she has seen in the tribal communities and why they are heavily targeted by criminals. We also discuss the low character levels of our leaders and question how we got into the situation where the worst of the worst of us are in positions of leadership. We address why it has stayed this way despite all the proof of crimes and loud outcry from active citizens.
Link: Human Trafficker: The Worst & they Lead Us w/ Head of Intertribal Police, Chief Amayi
Title: MicroChip Implants: Native Americans Come First, You are Next
Description: Lina Gilliland joins the program to shed light on the true Native American experience in North America. She explains how Native American communities come first for social experiments and initiatives. From microchip implants to vaccines, the government uses them as test subjects before new products or services are released widely into the general public. We also learn about other government programs that were unleashed onto the Native Americans that systematically destroyed their families and communities. This is an eye opening tale of a dark part of our history that all people in North America should know.
Link: MicroChip Implants: Native Americans Come First, You are Next
Title: Part 1: Innocence Lost in the Shameful Shadows: The Powerful, Politicians, Hollywood
Description: Part 1: Child Pedophilia and Satanic Abuse Survivor joins the program to give detail accounts of what actually happens in the shameful shadows. He describes his interaction with the powerful elite, politicians, and the hollywood rich and famous. The dots between the Pizzagate activities, symbols, and the Wikileak emails are connected for listeners. Very young children are victims every day in the shameful shadows, innocence lost.
WARNING: This material is for mature audiences only.
Link: Part 1: Innocence Lost in the Shameful Shadows: The Powerful, Politicians, Hollywood
