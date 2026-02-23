I appear in the Epstein files three times, based solely on conversations I had with investigative journalist Johnny Vedmore—none of those mentions are relevant to the core scandal, involve any wrongdoing on my part, or touch the heart of the blackmail networks and institutional cover-ups. The truly explosive information—the hidden cameras, compromised elites, what law enforcement knew and ignored, and the broader systemic leverage operations—lives in independent interviews and whistleblower accounts far beyond the sanitized official releases, like my recent exclusive with former Palm Beach Sheriff’s Deputy John Mark Dougan, who claims to hold hundreds of those blackmail videos. I uploaded the video here.

John Mark Dougan — former United States Marine and former Deputy Sheriff in Palm Beach County, Florida — joins me from Russia, where he was granted political asylum.



In this explosive interview, Dougan recounts how he found himself at the center of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation after obtaining copies of alleged Epstein blackmail videos from the lead investigator on the case — a development later referenced by The Times of London. He describes the internal outrage within local law enforcement as deputies watched Epstein receive treatment that, in their view, stood in stark contrast to how an ordinary accused sex offender would have been handled.



Dougan lays out what he says he witnessed inside the sheriff’s office: the frustration, the silence, the politics, and the pressure. He also explains how his involvement with sensitive whistleblower information — separate from and predating the Epstein matter — ultimately forced him to leave the United States and seek political asylum abroad.



This is a firsthand account from a former insider who claims to have seen the machinery operate from the inside — and who says the public still doesn’t know the full story.



You can learn more about John Mark Dougan at https://BadVolf.com

Disclaimer: These are John Mark Dougan’s claims from his time as a Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputy. I have zero involvement with any Epstein files, materials, or Russia — my only connection was website hosting help from him since 2020.

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.



Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further