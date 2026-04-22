FREE PREPARE Webinar: How to Grow Lots of Food in a Grid Down Situation - Even if you Have No Experience, are Older, or Out of Shape.

Many are warning of an upcoming global food crisis.

This past Monday, the U.N. Food and Agriculture ​Organization stated that “a prolonged crisis in the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a global agrifood catastrophe by disrupting fertiliser and energy exports, driving up food prices, and squeezing crop yields.”

If such a crisis unfolds, it would likely impact Europe and Africa first. Here in the United States, we would be more likely to see sharply rising food prices rather than outright famine.

That means all of us should be prepared—and that is the purpose of this webinar.

20 Years of Marjory Wildcraft’s knowledge condensed into less than an hour



“How to Grow Lots of Food in a Grid Down Situation

Even if you Have No Experience, are Older, or Out of Shape. ”

During this webinar you will learn:

How long a food crisis may last

How much space you need to grow food

Easiest, highest calorie foods you can produce

A complete plan for producing all the food you need

How to get started today (regardless of location or season)

Valuable resources:

Buy Marjory Wildcraft’s complete library from the Grow Network (most complete library available anywhere). What it includes: For the first time ever, The Grow Network is releasing its full library of courses, videos, guides, summits, and trainings on a single, portable external hard drive. This is the ultimate preparedness resource: Every herbal medicine training Every homesteading and food production course Every summit replay Every emergency preparedness guide Every eBook and PDF Plus Marjory’s personal stash of survival and preparedness resources

Buy the Minerals and Microbes Soil Detox Kit - this kit will eliminate micro plastics, heavy metals and other contaminates in your soil enabling you to grow the healthiest food possible. It contains 20 applications for a typical quarter-acre lot, enough to detoxify your soil and provide essential minerals for over a year! For those of you with a container garden, if stored properly, this kit will last you for years to come!

Who is Marjory Wildcraft?

Marjory Wildcraft is the female leader of the survival and preparedness movement. She is the global advocate for “homegrown food on every table”. She made her first million before she was 40, and then walked away from it when she realized what true wealth really was. In 2009 she founded The Grow Network which was the webs best resource for modern self-sufficiency. She has been featured by National Geographic as an expert in off-grid living, she hosted the Mother Earth News Online Homesteading Summit, and she is listed in Who’s Who in America for having inspired hundreds of thousands of backyard farms.

Marjory’s work won Reuters Food Sustainability Media Award and she recently authored the prepping best-seller The Grow System: The Essential Guide to Modern Self-Sufficient Living—From Growing Food to Making Medicine. Via her videos, books, and thousands of interviews on radio and tv, Marjory has helped millions of people grow food in their backyards.

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