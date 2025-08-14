Sarah’s Report

Sarah’s Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellinor Rhyne's avatar
Ellinor Rhyne
3h

Hi Sarah. Will you do a replay of the presentation on privacy and surveillance? Tried to register earlier but the post stated event was over. Thanks so much!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Helena Glass's avatar
Helena Glass
6h

I like to watch and read your freebies... So thank you for making that available. And love, love this off the radar research. Sometimes I ditch so many stories in the making as 'boring' - if my own mind wanders after a few sentences - this is definitely trash! It is hard. You always seem a road ahead. That's hard. Much appreciated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sarah Westall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture