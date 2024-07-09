If you missed any episode or would like to watch again, the entire series is playing today, July 9th Noon ET through July 10th Noon ET. Its still free and you can watch all 10 episodes at BrightU.com

In an age where the battlefield extends beyond the physical borders and into the realms of the mind, understanding the dynamic of 5G, modern technology and 5th Generation Warfare has never been more crucial.

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive opportunity to delve into this complex and fascinating subject with renowned expert Sarah Westall and many other like-minded individuals. Sarah Westall is a respected analyst and thought leader, who brings her unparalleled insights into the shadowy world of modern warfare.

Join us and stream Mind Control & 5th Generation Warfare to uncover sophisticated strategies and technologies that redefine conflict in the 21st century, how you can identify it and how you can survive it.

Find out the truth about covert tactics and psychological operations that are shaping out global events. Check out the full episode guide below:

Day 1: June 29-30: Behind the Veil: Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare

Day 2: June 30-July 01: Secrets of 5th Generation Warfare

Day 3: July 01-02: The Psychology Behind Mind Control

Day 4: July 02-03: Political Manipulation of 5th Generation Warfare

Day 5: July 03-04: The History and Secrets of Mind Control

Day 6: July 04-05: The Science and Engineering of 5th Generation Warfare

Day 7: July 05-06: Targeting and Mind Control Experiments

Day 8: July 06-07: The Legal Battles Against Targeted Mind Control

Day 9: July 07-08: The Truth Behind Havana Syndrome

Day 10: July 08-09: Advanced Methods of Mind Control and Solutions

Sarah Westall and our group of experts provide comprehensive research and in-depth discussions that offer a unique perspective on the methods used to influence and control societies.

Equip yourself with the knowledge to navigate and interpret the rapidly evolving landscape of modern warfare. Don't miss this chance to expand your awareness and understand the unseen battles that influence our world.

