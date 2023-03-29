Get Ready, ACT 2 is coming...

Share this postGet Ready, ACT 2 is coming... sarahwestall.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sarah’s ReportSubscribe to watchGet Ready, ACT 2 is coming... Sarah WestallMar 29, 2023∙ Paid16Share this postGet Ready, ACT 2 is coming... sarahwestall.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareJoin the Movement: https://UnitedForFreeSpeech.comWatch with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Sarah’s Report to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inSarah’s ReportSubscribeAuthorsSarah Westall