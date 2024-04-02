Hang on to your hats for this one! Roger Spurr joins me to discuss his research pointing to giant human remains. He tested giant fossils showing 100% mtDNA match of 100 base pairs with 3 samples. Meaning, the rocks were human giants. If you haven’t see this, it’s incredible evidence of giants.

Some of Roger’s data is so over the top, I have to be honest, I just don’t know how to process it or what to think. Ideally scientists around the world would step up and take this data seriously and put it into context or better yet, provide additional evidence to disprove or prove aspects of his research.

Perhaps they are afraid of what they will find and they do not want to be tied to anything this controversial, or weird, regardless of the outcome.

After all, academia is academia and they stay clear of anything that may make them look bad or areas their controllers, or funders, disapprove of (like questioning vaccines). It’s why we are in a dark age in academia and many fields have been stagnant for decades.

You cannot be afraid if you really want to make progress in a field. It’s not how it works. We need to drop the fear, stop projecting quackiness onto things we do not understand and just learn.

*

For my paying subscribers, I included the most incredible parts of this interview below. If you are not a member, enjoy a free 7 day subscription.

Get 7 day free trial

Don’t worry, for free members, there is more than enough incredible information he shares, including the lab results of the giant human fossils he found.

Here are the details of the show:

Title: Giants were Real: Human DNA in Giant Mud Fossils w/ Roger Spurr

Description: Researcher Roger Spurr joins the program to discuss his amazing discoveries into giant fossils. He has performed DNA testing and CAT scans with various labs to prove that the fossils are of human origin. Some of his findings are so incredible, most of us have a hard time wrapping our head around his data. You can follow Roger Spurr at MudFossilUniversity on Youtube or see his academic articles at https://Acedemia.edu

Link: Giants were Real: Human DNA in Giant Mud Fossils w/ Roger Spurr

*

Other posts you may have missed:

Recent Episode: New Info on the Baltimore Bridge, Military Buildup and more w/ Dave Hodges - Dave Hodges returns to the show to discuss new intel on the Baltimore Bridge. Why was there two ships? Also we discuss how the bridge affects the shipping lanes and ports. We also discuss how Ukraine is ready to fall and that NATO is ready to engage. What that could mean to the military here and abroad. See more…

Article: 8 Extremely Unusual Events That Will Happen During The Month Of April - When was the last time that there was so much buzz about one month? As we enter April, there is so much anticipation in the air, and it isn’t just because of the Great American Eclipse on April 8th. In recent days, I have heard from so many people that feel like something really big is about to happen. Read more…

AI Generated message from our friends in Ireland: Michael Collins returns to send the World a Message – Easter Rising 2024 - Friends in Ireland have sent us a video (see below) from an underground activist group sending a message using an AI rendering of Ireland’s famous freedom fighter, Michael Collins. The initial message on the first clip of the video includes Collin’s message to his people. See more…

*

Consider trying MasterPeace and start your journey to feeling much better! MasterPeace has been shown to remove 70%+ heavy metals from your body in over 90 days. People are experiencing more energy, better sleep, and an improved overall sense of well being. If you are interested in trying the product yourself, here is the link: https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=11308 Here is a recent message from a fellow Substack subscriber: No one is paying me to say this: i have been taking Master Peace (drops and powder mix) for 3 (three) days now. i just got back from my workout and i "feel" like i got a boost of ~ 30 to 50 percent in my Energy level. My trainer even noticed a difference. i have also noticed a difference in my ability to concentrate - but it's hard to quantify at the moment. john j. bachutista, jr. His feedback is what I am hearing from many. You can check out John’s profile to learn more about him.

*