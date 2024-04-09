The globalist plan for control cannot be complete without controlling the food supply worldwide. Wars are fought to control money, energy production controls continents and food controls people as Henry Kissenger stated:

Who controls the food supply controls the people; who controls the energy can control whole continents; who controls money can control the world.

Here are a few more doozies from good old Henry Kissenger:

Military men are just dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns in foreign policy.

Today, America would be outraged if U.N. troops entered Los Angeles to restore order. Tomorrow they will be grateful! This is especially true if they were told that there were an outside threat from beyond, whether real or promulgated, that threatened our very existence. It is then that all peoples of the world will plead to deliver them from this evil. The one thing every man fears is the unknown. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished for the guarantee of their well-being granted to them by the World Government, a New World Order.

The illegal we do immediately. The unconstitutional takes a little longer.

Democracy is too important to leave up to the votes of the people.

Of course, Henry Kissenger said a lot more cringe worthy quotes. But you get the idea. When he died last year, there were not many people who shed tears.

The reason I shared this with you is to get a sense of how depraved many of our world leaders really are and what they are capable of. It is why a representative republic was formed in the first place. To put constraints on people such as Kissenger from implementing anti-human agendas that are only good for him and his controllers.

That said, it is starting to be understood how the world wannabe controllers are aiming to control the world’s food supply. Of course they are doing this, it is one of the three pillars of world control: food, energy, and money.

In my latest show, David Dubyne joins the program to explain how they plan on implementing a globalist centralized food production system that would eliminate our ability to grow our own food.

You can see signs of this forming now with the attack on our food supply. From farmers being shutdown to plants being sabotaged thru fires and other means to soaring fertilizer prices to outlandish government mandates and more.

This all points to an asserted effort to control the food supply and to control the people.

Congressman Massie seems to have noticed. On April 6th he posted to his X account a constitutional amendment, dated March 21st, 2024 to protect our right to grow our own food:

The fact that a constitutional amendment would be needed for this purpose is outrageous, but based on evidence we now have, it certainly is needed.

That brings me back to the show with David Dubyne. He not only discusses the control of the world’s food, but also he explains the 400 year world cycle that is behind the strange government actions and decisions.

For my paid members, he also does an extra segment to explain how the eastern countries are forming a wall of protection from the west and explicitly from the United States. They are saying it’s for their protection when world events will make it necessary.

