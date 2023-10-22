If you have been following the WHO globalist takeover, then you likely know James Roguski. Roguski has brought the nefarious efforts to amend the WHO treaty to the consciousness of the independent media.

If you find this information worthwhile, please consider sharing Share

You will not hear the MSM discussing this issue. Their lack of coverage should be enough to show you what you need to know, i.e. they are worthless in providing reliable, timely and important information that affects all of our lives.

Why would they choose not to cover this? Because the globalists that own their networks don’t want you to know what is really going on. If you knew, if enough people knew, we could collectively stop it. Even some of us would make the ability for them to implement this Orwellian take over much more difficult. That’s why they meticulously control what is allowed out to the masses.

Their biggest fear is to lose control of the narrative. This is why many suspect that they will up their game to maintain control. We are already seeing massive censorship and propaganda everywhere. Literally everywhere.

Win-Win: Support this work and protect your family: Are you fully prepared for whats coming? We have curated a list of gifts you can give yourself or for a prepper in your family. From a complete backyard Medicinal garden to DYI solar panels and so much more. We have you covered. Go to https://sarahwestall.com/unique-christmas-gifts/

Perhaps all the latest mainstream converts to “independents” is part of their game plan. Did you wonder why all these media darlings are suddenly now “independent” and cutting ties to their controllers? It is likely that not all are suddenly “independent”. Thats why you need to be careful who you listen to and what you read.

Check multiple “independent sources” and, for those you catch sharing bad information, catalog that and remember. If they do it more than once (and it’s relevant or not corrected later - we are all human after all), then ditch them. Find better sources.

And, one of those better sources is James Roguski who I recently interviewed. Another trustworthy source is Dr. Mark Sherwood who not only spoke out against COVID, but was one of the first and only doctors to provide alternative, more effective treatments, from the start. Never wavered. Subscribers can see my recent interview and more information about Dr. Sherwood at the bottom of this post.

Win-win – Support this work: To protect your assets from the coming monetary turmoil, considering buying gold and silver. Even a little will go a long way to protecting your family. Or convert your IRA into a gold IRA and protect it from what’s coming. Contact info@MilesFranklin.com, tell them “Sarah Sent Me” and you will receive the best prices and the best service in the country. That is a guaranteed!

For everyone, here are the details for my public interview with James Roguski:

Show Description: Activist, James Roguski, rejoins the program to explain the games being played by the WHO to get around the established rules. They are arrogantly funding and building the worldwide infrastructure for global control before the amendments have been passed. While the world is distracted, they continue to implement their plans without world approval.

Link to the show: Funding and Building, the WHO Globalist Takeover is Ongoing w/ Roguski

For subscribers, I have included my recent interview with Dr. Mark Sherwood.

Dr. Sherwood is a Naturopathic Doctor and a former 24-year police veteran. During his time as a police officer, he served 10 years with the SWAT team. Sherwood is also a body building champion and spent 12 years with Power Team. If that is not enough, he was also a former professional baseball player and a 2022 Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate. Mark is a licensed minister and a motivational speaker. When you hear him speak, you will understand why he is a highly sought after for motivational and inspirational speaking. You can learn more about Dr. Sherwood at Sherwood.tv

Members can see my recent interview with Dr. Sherwood below:

Get 7 day free trial