Reinette Senum has been fighting tirelessly to expose the ongoing programs in the skies. She has been working with Save our Skies to make meaningful progress towards ending the onslaught of chemicals being dumped on us for the purpose of “weather modification”.

Here is what Save our Skies has to say on their website:

The ever-expansion of weather modification, solar radiation management (SRM), and stratospheric aerosol Injection (SAI), and marine cloud brightening (MCB) have had life-threatening biological impacts on all living things, including human life. These aerosol spraying programs are underway without the knowledge or consent of citizens worldwide. To sustain life on the planet as we know it, this constant toxic bombardment from the sky must come to an end. Through Save Our Skies, a landmark legal challenge is being mounted in the United States to end this aerosol madness.

Reinette Senum joins me to discuss her efforts and why it is so imperative that these aerosol spraying programs stop.

Here are the details of the show:

Title: Government Programs Spraying Toxic Chemicals, Heavy Metals, Graphene Oxide w/ Reinette Senum

Description: Former Mayor and Gubernatorial candidate, Reinette Senum, returns to the program to discuss her efforts with the Save our Skies efforts. This organization does the detailed research and activism needed to stop the toxic spraying in our skies. She details how you can distinguish a true chemtrail from regular exhaust. She also explains how you to can get involved.

Link: Government Programs Spraying Toxic Chemicals, Heavy Metals, Graphene Oxide w/ Reinette Senum

