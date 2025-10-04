Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

User's avatar
Marc R. Davis's avatar
Marc R. Davis
10h

Aloha, sending Prayers of Aloha to your Ohana members.

Try B17(Apricot seeds powdet-Amazon sells to vetsions)

Read "World Without Cancer" by G. Edward Griffth. Documents the success of B17. Which Big Pharma has been trying to suppress for 50+ years. I have been putting this powder in my fruit smoothies for awhile now. I am 71 and take no meds. Just Natural medicine like Fruits and veggies only fresh. RFK, JR. IS SAYING TO EAT FRESH AND EXERCISE REGULARLY.

Mahalo Nui Aloha

❤️❤️🤙🤙🌺🌺

Doug's avatar
Doug
8h

Sorry to hear that. My mom died late last year just before Christmas and just before 25 came in of Stage four or terminal lung cancer. I've been battling stage 4 Kidney cancer since 2017. My dad died of a stroke the day after 9/11 making it 9/12 of 2001.

So, yeah I know kind of what your going through. I as well had pretty close calls just this year. In Feb of this year had intestine surgery and to close a hole in my bladder from my intestine. Meaning my intestine had a hole in it and was dripping into my bladder, and had really bad UTI's because of this. Then most likely from that caught C-diff and Sepsis so almost died myself earlier this year.

I now have to wear a Nephrostomy bag, and unless something changes; for I've tried twice to unblock the ureter to no prevail I will have to wear this thing for whatever I have left of this life.

My knowing that it can I bet your mom and your dads stuff is due to RF signals knowing they can manipulate any disease they want with them, plus my issues are most likely caused by RF signals or Havana Syndrome. The signal that causes Dr Len's v2k and Havana Syndrome...

but yeah stay strong prayers to you and your parents.

