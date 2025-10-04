A Personal Update

I’ve been quieter than usual lately, and I wanted to share why. My mom was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and this past weekend my dad suffered a stroke—almost certainly brought on by the stress of her condition.

As you can imagine, it’s been a deeply challenging time for my family. I’ll be posting less in the coming weeks as I focus on being present for them and navigating what lies ahead. Many of you have faced similar battles, and I know you understand how disorienting and heavy it can be.

Without going into too much detail right now, I will say this: seeing firsthand how our medical system treats cancer patients has been profoundly disheartening. The gaps, the bureaucracy, the lack of true care—patients and families deserve so much better.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out, sent kind words, or simply continued to read and support my work. It means more than you know.

