Hard Week: Mom has Cancer, Dad had a Stroke
A Personal Update
I’ve been quieter than usual lately, and I wanted to share why. My mom was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and this past weekend my dad suffered a stroke—almost certainly brought on by the stress of her condition.
As you can imagine, it’s been a deeply challenging time for my family. I’ll be posting less in the coming weeks as I focus on being present for them and navigating what lies ahead. Many of you have faced similar battles, and I know you understand how disorienting and heavy it can be.
Without going into too much detail right now, I will say this: seeing firsthand how our medical system treats cancer patients has been profoundly disheartening. The gaps, the bureaucracy, the lack of true care—patients and families deserve so much better.
Thank you to everyone who has reached out, sent kind words, or simply continued to read and support my work. It means more than you know.
On a better note: There’s a month-long sale on many favorite peptides! My coupon code “Sarah” is now 15% off, stackable with the sale. Pay directly from your bank account for an extra 5% off, for total savings of nearly 35%. Sales happen periodically on various items, so seize the chance to save on your favorite peptides when they’re discounted.
Here are two powerful weight loss peptides that are an additional 15% this month:
Semaglutide HA 3mg (Requires VIP Signup) - Peptide and active ingredient used in Ozempic and Wegovy - but with no preservatives, only the peptide. Its a great option for cycling off Retatrutide (a next generation more powerful GLP-1) or as a less expensive alternative. Only $70 with discounts
Note: consider stacking with SLUP or 5-amino for additional fat burning to better maintain weight loss and for better results
Tesofensine 250mcg (Requires VIP Signup) - Capsule based appetite suppressant. Another option for cycling off Retatrutide. Only $84 with discounts
Note: Must purchase reconstitution solution with injectables. If you are unsure or have questions, contact a healthcare professional
Learn more about peptides and weight loss in my guide:
Recent shows you may have missed:
Comedians take Center Stage as World goes Nuts w/ Jimmy Dore: Comedian Jimmy Dore joins the show to diagnose the absurdity of the world today — with brutal honesty. We unpack what’s gone off the rails, why common sense matters again, and how ridiculous public life has become when politics and media lose their bearings. Jimmy also breaks down recent examples of government overreach and abuse, and makes a sharp case for why freedom of speech is critical (and under threat).
Selecting World Leaders: Intelligence No Longer a Prerequisite w/ Martin Armstrong: Renowned economist Martin Armstrong returns to discuss the global lack of true leadership, explaining how the selection process has prioritized globalist or deep state directives over intelligence and competence. He also shares insights from his Socrates program, which tracks capital flows to predict unrest and economic migration trends. Learn more at ArmstrongEconomics.com.
Political Assassinations, Targeted Hit Lists – Manufactured Chaos w/ Harley Schlanger: Harley Schlanger, President of the LaRouche Organization, returns to the program to discuss the rising wave of political assassinations and their role in fueling global unrest. As the old guard struggles to retain power, people worldwide are rising up.
Aloha, sending Prayers of Aloha to your Ohana members.
Try B17(Apricot seeds powdet-Amazon sells to vetsions)
Read "World Without Cancer" by G. Edward Griffth. Documents the success of B17. Which Big Pharma has been trying to suppress for 50+ years. I have been putting this powder in my fruit smoothies for awhile now. I am 71 and take no meds. Just Natural medicine like Fruits and veggies only fresh. RFK, JR. IS SAYING TO EAT FRESH AND EXERCISE REGULARLY.
Mahalo Nui Aloha
❤️❤️🤙🤙🌺🌺
Sorry to hear that. My mom died late last year just before Christmas and just before 25 came in of Stage four or terminal lung cancer. I've been battling stage 4 Kidney cancer since 2017. My dad died of a stroke the day after 9/11 making it 9/12 of 2001.
So, yeah I know kind of what your going through. I as well had pretty close calls just this year. In Feb of this year had intestine surgery and to close a hole in my bladder from my intestine. Meaning my intestine had a hole in it and was dripping into my bladder, and had really bad UTI's because of this. Then most likely from that caught C-diff and Sepsis so almost died myself earlier this year.
I now have to wear a Nephrostomy bag, and unless something changes; for I've tried twice to unblock the ureter to no prevail I will have to wear this thing for whatever I have left of this life.
My knowing that it can I bet your mom and your dads stuff is due to RF signals knowing they can manipulate any disease they want with them, plus my issues are most likely caused by RF signals or Havana Syndrome. The signal that causes Dr Len's v2k and Havana Syndrome...
but yeah stay strong prayers to you and your parents.