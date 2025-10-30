I had a fascinating conversation with retired attorney and author Matthew McWhorter about his multi-year investigation into the hidden texts of the Bible and his new book, Canon Crossfire.

This post includes a short clip from our discussion and a preview of the book, featuring a detailed list of the missing texts he examined. According to McWhorter, this is the world’s first comprehensive list and investigative review of the biblical writings from the first 400 years of recorded Christian history.

Canon Crossfire Preview 1.49MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Whether you are a Christian or an avid pursuer of truth, this is a l discussion I think you will enjoy.

Link to the full show on video: Hidden Biblical Writings: Evidence Based Investigation, Worlds First Collection in Canon Crossfire w/ Matthew McWhorter

Description of his book:

What if the case for Christianity collapses under the weight of the Protestant Bible itself?

In Canon Crossfire, retired attorney Matthew Mark McWhorter presents a bold, evidence-based investigation into the Christian biblical canon—one that began in skepticism and ended in an unexpected conversion. Written for critical thinkers, theology buffs, skeptics, and believers alike, this book explores a fundamental question:

What if the “Apocrypha” were part of the Apostolic deposit—and what if rejecting them undermines the very case Protestants use to defend the resurrection of Christ?

Through legal analogies, statistical references from the King James Bible, New Testament cross-references to Apocrypha, and primary source analysis, McWhorter argues that a Protestant rejection of the Apocrypha as Apostolic teaching undermines the same evidentiary standards used to defend the Gospels as authentically Apostolic. If the canon lists and patristic witness are flawed regarding the Old Testament, how can Christians convince others that they are reliable regarding the New?

As part of this inquiry, McWhorter presents a complete survey of ALL the possible New Testament references and “citation evidence” from the early Church – every single statement made by Christians in the first 450 years about these books. These are all sorted, organized and presented in the manner that makes the most sense for someone who actually wants to read them, rather than just read about them.

Canon Crossfire is not just a theological deep dive—it is a spiritual and intellectual journey from atheism to belief. Written with honesty, wit, and a willingness to admit human fallibility, this book invites readers to examine the foundation of Christian faith with fresh eyes.

Does your belief rest on evidence, or just assumption? Read Canon Crossfire and decide for yourself.

Learn more at CanonCrossfire.com

