I just had Thomas Althouse back on the show. He is a creative genius by any measure. For those that do not know who he is, Althouse wrote the Matrix Trilogy and had his work stolen. I have done many interviews with him in the past exposing this.

After seeing his evidence (the original screenplay) and all the actions surrounding his situation, I have come to believe his story. The evidence speaks for itself.

Ok, back to the latest show with Thomas Althouse. Here are the details:

Title: Hollywood & Government: Corruption & Conspiracies w/ Hollywood Insider Thomas Althouse

Description: Screenwriter Thomas Althouse rejoins the program to discuss the treachery he has personally witnessed and suffered through within Hollywood. Althouse is the original screenwriter of the Matrix Trilogy which was stolen back in the early 90’s. He has been fighting now for almost 3 decades to get credit for his original work. Althouse has proven to millions of people now worldwide who have seen sufficient evidence proving he is the original writer behind the paradigm changing Matrix Trilogy. If you want to text Thomas Althouse to ask him questions or to provide information, contact him at (267) 893-0847

Donate to help Thomas Althouse: Paypal @ReclaimMatrix

If you want to see more proof that he wrote the screenplay (something we did not cover as much in this episode) then watch some of my past episodes with Thomas Althouse here: https://sarahwestall.com/?s=tom+althouse

As mentioned in the show, there is a strange situation behind Bob Iger. The following article states he was stepping down (i.e. likely fired) then it never materialized. See

Bob Iger from Disney stepping Down: https://abcnews.go.com/US/Robert-Iger-longtime-Disney-chief-steps-ceo/story?id=69211041

Link to the show: Hollywood & Government: Corruption & Conspiracies w/ Hollywood Insider Thomas Althouse

