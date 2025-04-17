The Small Business Act mandates that 23% of federal contracts be awarded to small businesses. However, investigations by the American Small Business League (ASBL) reveal that the actual share awarded to legitimate small businesses is much lower—estimated to be only about 3%.

This disparity is largely due to large corporations misrepresenting themselves as small businesses in order to secure contracts intended for true small firms.

"One of the biggest challenges facing the Small Business Administration and the entire federal government today is that large businesses are receiving small business procurement awards and agencies are receiving credit for these awards." SBA Inspector General

According to the ASBL, this practice has persisted for decades, with “the overwhelming majority of all federal contracts awarded to the largest .01% of firms in America.”

For example, companies like Verizon and Lockheed Martin have been counted as small business contractors—undermining the intent of the Small Business Act. Incredibly, even multinational corporations based in foreign countries have received lucrative contracts through the SBA that were meant for small U.S. businesses.

Report 5-14 reviewed the six largest contracts the SBA reported as going to small businesses. The report 5-14 states, "Of the six high dollar contracts reported as going to small businesses, four were awarded to large businesses at the time of the procurement." One of the four small business contracts actually went to Buhrmann NV, a multinational, multi-billion dollar corporation headquartered in Holland with 17,000 employees in 26 countries. Global News Wire

Many Americans feel they’re being left behind—and that’s because they are.

I recently sat down with Bruce de Torres, communications director for the ASBL to discuss this ongoing reality. Here are the details:

Title: Global Agenda: Starve Small Business of Funds w/ Bruce De Torres

Description: Joining the program is Bruce De Torres from the American Small Business League (ASBL), a powerful organization working to keep the federal government honest through lawsuits, activism, and relentless public advocacy. Bruce shares details on how the law mandates 23% of all federal contracts and loans must be awarded to small businesses — yet in reality, only about 3% actually reaches them. Even worse, the federal government routinely misleads the public by falsely claiming they are meeting these legal requirements. Bruce makes it clear that small businesses are under coordinated attack, and undermining them is a key goal of the globalist agenda — to consolidate wealth and power into fewer and fewer multinational hands. He shares how the ASBL shines a critical light on this systemic corruption and fights in court to ensure small businesses receive their fair share. Bruce De Torres and the ASBL continue to be fierce defenders of entrepreneurs, standing up against the forces seeking to dismantle the backbone of the American economy. To learn more or connect with Bruce and the ASBL, visit https://www.asbl.com or reach Bruce directly through their contact page.

Link to listen or watch show: Global Agenda: Starve Small Business of Funds w/ Bruce De Torres

