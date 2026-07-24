How a Functional Collapse Could Actually Unfold | Col. Drew Miller

This is a practical no holds bar conversation. It was refreshingly direct. But, it was also disturbing in parts.

The show is uploaded to Substack, but you can also watch it on SarahWestall.com, where you can find it also on your favorite platform, or on Apple Podcasts.

Here is the show description:

Colonel Drew Miller, former Pentagon analyst and retired Air Force commander, joins the program for a serious conversation about the possibility of a functional societal collapse—how likely it is, what it could actually look like, and which systems are most vulnerable. We discuss how failures in critical infrastructure, supply chains, government services, and public order could cascade into a much larger crisis, along with some of the difficult and controversial decisions individuals and communities could face if the systems they depend on stop functioning.

Miller also discusses constitutional rights and his belief that Americans have both the right and responsibility to refuse unlawful or unconstitutional orders. We examine how independent judgment, preparation, and strong communities could become critical when institutions fail—and why protecting yourself, your family, and your community may require thinking through uncomfortable scenarios before a crisis arrives. Learn more about Miller’s work and his book, Preparing to Survive in the Age of Collapse, on his website at DrewMiller.com.

Links mentioned in the show: