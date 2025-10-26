I’ve been pointing out that the surveillance state is, unfortunately, already well established. Intelligence agencies and black projects have been spending $90–100 billion a year on these operations since the 1990s.

I discussed this in more detail in a few other Substack posts:

A few weeks ago, I gave a presentation with Team Iowa on this topic, where I unveiled a diagram outlining the global surveillance architecture—the first time I’ve presented this information in this format.

My latest interview with Aaron Day dives deeper into this issue. In the preview clip attached to this post, he reveals that at least 15 platforms are already tracking and tracing your banking transactions. But the latest developments with Palantir, CBDC and other initiatives are taking it even further. You can watch the full interview here:

Link/Title: How Bitcoin was Hijacked, Palantir is a Deep State Upgrade & more w/ Aaron Day

Episode Description: Aaron Day, founder of the Daylight Freedom Foundation, joins the podcast to explore how AI, cryptocurrency, and surveillance could erode free will if left unchecked. We discuss the hijacking of Bitcoin and how digital IDs might contribute to a new global infrastructure unfamiliar to most Americans.

