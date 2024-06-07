I just posted 2 new shows with 2 amazing women who have different political perspectives but are fighting the same fight. You could put them together and I am confident they would fight shoulder to shoulder against our common enemy.

Here are the details on the latest shows:

This first show is with Mel K. She provides one of the best overviews on the global takeover underway. You will come away with more knowledge and a keener insight into the agendas at play.

Title: How far will the Deep State Go? w/ Mel K

Description: Mel K joins the program to discuss how far the Deep State is planning on taking their agenda. She explains what their agenda is and who is behind it. We dive into many geopolitical topics and 5th Generation warfare. You can learn more about Mel K and see her great work at https://themelkshow.com/

Link: How far will the Deep State Go? w/ Mel K

*

The next interview with Shannon Joy which, to be honest, prompted a combination of criticism and praise. Unlike Mel K, who is a strident Trump supporter, Shannon Joy doesn’t have those same views. People know I am about hearing different perspectives and understanding viewpoints, not running in an echo chamber without challenging ideas and opinions. When we do, we are challenged. We are provided with an opportunity to sharpen our minds and become better. Hopefully you will find this conversation as engaging and informative as I did.

Title: Cults on the Left and Right, Compromised Media, Alex Jones FBI Raid w/ Shannon Joy

Description: Conservative powerhouse, Shannon Joy, joins the program to discuss the dangerous cult of party and how it is polarizing the country away from solving issues. We discuss the compromised media and the games being played for confusion and effect in this 5th generation war we are living through. You can learn more about Shannon Joy on her website at https://theshannonjoy.com/

Link: Cults on the Left and Right, Compromised Media, Alex Jones FBI Raid w/ Shannon Joy

*

Please share your thoughts. We grow through discussion.

