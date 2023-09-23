I just published a new interview with investigative journalist Maryam Henein. We discuss the fact that history is being changed in real time before our eyes. Specifically how they are reframing the COVID narrative to ensure a false version of history will become the new reality for future humanity.

You can see that interview here: https://sarahwestall.com/how-they-rewrite-history-in-real-time-defending-real-history-w-maryam-henein/

You can follow Maryam Henein and her work at https://maryamhenein.com/ or follow her on Substack at https://substack.com/@maryamhenein

During the interview we also discuss a damning report put out by the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, “The Proximal Origin of a Cover-Up: Did the ‘Bethesda Boys’ Downplay a Lab Leak?”

The report is the work of over 8000 documents and over 25 hours of interviews. It doesn’t hold back in its conclusions about Fauci, Collins and the rest of them in relation to a mass coverup.

Maryam noticed that the government had the report up for the public, then took it down. It was down for quite some time, but recently the report has been made available for the public again.

Not trusting that it will stay available, I uploaded that report for you (see below) and I also included the overview and some main highlights from the report.