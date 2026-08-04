Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Humanity Is Changing Faster Than Most People Realize | Penny Kelly

Sarah Westall's avatar
Sarah Westall
∙ Paid

Latest Thrive Hour features an amazing conversation with thought leader and researcher Penny Kelly. Uploaded is the full extended version for Substack subscribers, but you can watch the shorter public version on your favorite platform at SarahWestall.com or on Apple Podcasts (on video or audio).

Show Description:

Thought leader and researcher Penny Kelly joins the Thrive Hour for an in-depth conversation about consciousness, human potential, and where humanity may be headed. Kelly's life took an extraordinary turn after what she describes as a spontaneous kundalini awakening in 1979. At the time, she was an engineer with Chrysler Corporation. That experience led her down a completely different path, dedicating her life to understanding the brain, consciousness, intuition, and the untapped capabilities of the human mind.
-
Kelly’s worked evolved over the decades, from spending 18 years as an educational consultant specializing in Accelerated and Brain-Compatible Teaching and Learning to founding Lily Hill Farm, where she grew grapes for Welch Foods while conducting groundbreaking research with biophysicist Dr. William Levengood on crop circles, plasma physics, and consciousness. Today, she continues teaching thousands of students around the world through her educational platform.
-
Penny Kelly challenges people to think beyond conventional assumptions and consider a much broader view of consciousness, reality, and humanity's future.
-
You can learn more about her and her work at PennyKelly.com

-

Dimensional Chart Penny discussed on the show:

3rd 4th 5th Dimensions Of Reality 2026
144KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Links mentioned in the show:

Recent posts:

The Banking System Was Designed for Those Who Understand It | Iain Clifford

The Banking System Was Designed for Those Who Understand It | Iain Clifford

Sarah Westall
·
Aug 1
Watch now
The Ultra-Wealthy Play by Different Financial Rules | Joe Lombardi

The Ultra-Wealthy Play by Different Financial Rules | Joe Lombardi

Sarah Westall
·
Jul 29
Watch now
Your Mind Has Incredible Power | Don Mann

Your Mind Has Incredible Power | Don Mann

Sarah Westall
·
Jul 27
Watch now
User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Sarah Westall.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Sarah Westall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture