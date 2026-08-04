Humanity Is Changing Faster Than Most People Realize | Penny Kelly

Latest Thrive Hour features an amazing conversation with thought leader and researcher Penny Kelly. Uploaded is the full extended version for Substack subscribers, but you can watch the shorter public version on your favorite platform at SarahWestall.com or on Apple Podcasts (on video or audio).

Show Description:

Thought leader and researcher Penny Kelly joins the Thrive Hour for an in-depth conversation about consciousness, human potential, and where humanity may be headed. Kelly's life took an extraordinary turn after what she describes as a spontaneous kundalini awakening in 1979. At the time, she was an engineer with Chrysler Corporation. That experience led her down a completely different path, dedicating her life to understanding the brain, consciousness, intuition, and the untapped capabilities of the human mind.

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Kelly’s worked evolved over the decades, from spending 18 years as an educational consultant specializing in Accelerated and Brain-Compatible Teaching and Learning to founding Lily Hill Farm, where she grew grapes for Welch Foods while conducting groundbreaking research with biophysicist Dr. William Levengood on crop circles, plasma physics, and consciousness. Today, she continues teaching thousands of students around the world through her educational platform.

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Penny Kelly challenges people to think beyond conventional assumptions and consider a much broader view of consciousness, reality, and humanity's future.

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You can learn more about her and her work at PennyKelly.com

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Dimensional Chart Penny discussed on the show:

3rd 4th 5th Dimensions Of Reality 2026 144KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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