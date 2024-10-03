I just received this message this morning. The information is hard to come by with so many trapped and little ability to communicate with systems down.

HURRICANE UPDATE - NORTH CAROLINE: I just got this sent to me this morning from a former vet in the North Carolina region: “things are getting really bad really quick. He’s a fellow multiple tour Iraq vet and is not prone to exaggeration.

He’s in NC and here’s his first update: This entire area is a war zone, even if not directly “destroyed” by flood waters. There are men, women and children starving, without water and sanitation. No fuel. People can’t get to any distribution points because they have no fuel. People are walking on foot and dragging wagons . . . The majority of federal and state assets are being diverted to the incorporated areas of Asheville, Black Mtn, etc. and without a deliberate effort yet into the rural unincorporated areas. People are suffering, and communities are rapidly moving to isolation and self-defense and policing.

There are bodies floating down the rivers. There are bodies stuck in the tops of trees. Linemen entering destroyed areas are finding dozens of children as young as 3 walking thru the mud near naked, crying for their parents, some with ropes still tied on their arms attached to broken lumber where clearly their dead parents had last ditch tied them to something.

Was talking to a lineman yesterday how he’s finding heads and limbs everytime debris is removed. Entire communities are just gone. Gone gone. Nothing to repair, and in some of the areas just no one to even help anymore. Just bodies, with a stench increasing by the day.

The death count WILL be in the thousands. Desperation is increasing, and most vets are lying on their roofs with rifles. Local rural gas stations, markets etc have clear militias forming with men in hodge podge gear and rifles patrolling. We are self-policing now.”

I’ll keep you informed as he keeps me updated. And PRAY”