I am not a violent domestic terrorist. I have never committed a crime, never conspired against the government, and have never engaged in any form of violence. Therefore, I am respectfully asking the United States government to remove me from any domestic violent extremist watchlists.

Yes, on the surface, that might sound absurd — but I have every reason to believe I’ve been placed on such a list. It’s the only explanation that accounts for the extent to which I’ve been systematically “unpersoned” and persistently suppressed — tactics typically reserved for those deemed truly dangerous. Only now does the pattern make sense, and it appears the targeting is not only real but ongoing.

So how can this be true? Recently unclassified documents or the

STRATEGIC IMPLEMENTATION PLAN FOR COUNTERING DOMESTIC TERRORISM (uploaded here), were declassified.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard confirms that the Biden administration put people on a Domestic Terrorist Watchlist who did not agree with COVID-19 lockdown mandates, vaccines, or who expressed fear of their children being vaccinated without their consent. As ForbiddenNews stated: “It labels peaceful, law-abiding Americans as “Domestic Violent Extremists (DVEs)”, using this label as justification to censor, blacklist, de-platform, de-bank and imprison innocent Americans, under the guise of “National Security”.”

The question is, when will the government stop harassing law abiding and peaceful citizens?

Below is the full transcript from the video:

Fox Host, Will Cain: What was done under the Biden administration? Was it they were saying that everyone who opposed, say, mask mandates or the vaccination of children are Domestic Violent Extremists? Or were they saying that those are opinions often held by Domestic Violent Extremists?

DNI Tulsi Gabard: Yeah, well, that’s a very good question, that when you look at the language of these documents that I’ve declassified; first, the Strategic Implementation Plan of the Biden administration’s designation of potential violent domestic extremists, it really talks about “People who may likely turn out to be Domestic Violent Extremists” or “Those who may likely turn to violence”, because of these specific, quote unquote, “ideologies” that they hold.

And there’s a consistent thread through here, that these ideologies that they are designating as, “Turning into potentially violent activities” or “Being manifested in violent activities” happen to be those of people who were using their First Amendment rights to oppose certain policies of the Biden administration.

And while some of the examples that are focused on there have to do with those who opposed the COVID vaccine mandates, those who opposed the mask mandates, parents who were concerned that their children going to school may be forcibly-vaccinated with the COVID vaccine without the consent or awareness of parents – the list goes on and on – but it’s not exclusive to this.

In some of these reports that we’ve declassified, it shows that people who were opposed to Biden’s Border Policy, for example, could therefore “Have propensities to join a militia” or could “become these domestic violent extremists”, that we’re talking about here.

And again, it’s important to look at this, in the totality and the sequence of how this happened.

These documents were issued in December of 2021. You remember very well, Will, the speech, the ominous speech that President Biden gave in 2022, where, with this red background and Marines standing in the background, he issued an address to the nation warning the American people that “Donald J Trump” and “MAGA Republicans pose a direct threat to the fabric of our Republic.”

And then, you put that together with how the FBI and others within the Biden administration directed social media companies to censor Americans and undermine our First Amendment rights, because, of course…the social media companies don’t want to be in a position to support the “spread of Domestic Violent Extremism”.

So, when you look at all of these things together, you understand, at its core, the thing that I commit, to the American people to root out, which is the weaponization and politicization of the intelligence community and National Security State against the American people.

