Welcome to the 5th annual False Flags & Conspiracies Conference (2024), to be broadcast LIVE December 14 & 15. 2024 will go down as among the most complicated, chaotic, and consequential in American (even World) history.

I will be speaking this coming Sunday at 8pmCT. I am going to tackle a huge topic and see how it goes.

The Top 3 Priorities for The Human Race & Why We Are Blind to Them Humanity is at a cross road. The cumulation of technology, exaggerated abuse of power, and a polarized and uninformed public have created the perfect storm. We are facing extinction level events and power shifts not seen in over 2000 years. What are we really facing and what does this mean to humanity?

The conference is FREE and they have an amazing line up of speakers as usual. See the full line up here: https://falseflagsandconspiraciescon.com/schedule/

