I Interviewed the Man Wanted by the FBI, DOJ, MI5, Europol, Interpol & More.

I sat down with former Marine and Sheriff’s Deputy John Mark Dougan. He has become well known for numerous whistleblower accounts, including receiving the Epstein files from detectives in Palm Beach County, Florida.

After working with various whistleblowers, Dougan was forced to flee the United States and was granted asylum in Russia.

Since then, he has conducted frontline journalism in Ukraine behind enemy lines, where he captured footage of three biolabs. He reported on them in 2021 and was ruthlessly smeared by the media as a Russian disinformation agent.

Recently, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released declassified documents confirming that the United States has funded biolabs around the world, including approximately 40 in Ukraine. You can view her video attached here on Substack.

Following the release, Dougan shared a video that has since gone viral, thanking Gabbard and providing additional details about what he discovered in Ukraine:

Dougan was recently placed on the EU sanctions list and is reportedly wanted by the FBI, the DOJ, MI5, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), Germany’s Bundeskriminalamt, Interpol, Europol, and the European External Action Service.

It’s safe to say the West is not a fan of John Mark Dougan’s reporting:

I had the chance to sit down with Dougan and discuss what he uncovered about the biolabs in Ukraine. We also discussed the Epstein files and what he believes is still missing.

This is another explosive interview that certainly doesn’t help my current censorship situation. But I believe it’s important, and that’s why I’m sharing it.

Here are the details of the show:

Title: Called a Russian Disinformation Agent — Files Prove Otherwise | John Mark Dougan

Description: Former Marine and former Sheriff's Deputy John Mark Dougan rejoins the program to discuss the controversial biolabs in Ukraine that he investigated and reported on years ago. In 2021, Dougan published reports detailing the existence of biolabs operating in Ukraine, only to be aggressively dismissed by mainstream media and labeled a Russian disinformation asset.



Now, following the June 12th release of recently declassified documents by the Director of National Intelligence showing U.S. funding connected to approximately 120 biolabs in 30 countries—including roughly 40 in Ukraine—Dougan argues that the evidence validates key aspects of his earlier reporting.



In this discussion, Dougan shares what he uncovered, why the topic became so politically charged, and how media organizations responded to those who questioned official narratives. He explains the smear campaigns directed at journalists and researchers who investigated the issue and discusses what these newly released documents reveal about government transparency, public trust, and the information war surrounding Ukraine.



What really happened with the biolabs in Ukraine? Were legitimate questions deliberately dismissed? And what does this mean for the public's ability to separate truth from propaganda in an increasingly polarized media environment?



You can follow John Mark Dougan's work at badvolf.com/

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