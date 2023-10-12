I just released a new show with Nathan Reynolds and Kelly Hawley. Reynolds, from the famed Reynolds family, claims he was raised in an abusive home where he was eventually trained to be an assassin for the global criminal cabal. Kelly Hawley is an ordained minister who has devoted her life to helping abuse victims like Reynolds to overcome their past.

Reynolds has an amazing story to tell. Here is the link if you want to hear/listen to that show: “I was Trained to be an Assassin by the Cabal” w/ Nathan Reynolds and Kelly Hawley

I also interviewed Richard Vague who was the Secretary of Banking and Securities of Pennsylvania from 2020 until 2023 (just recently). I had figured we would be discussing his most recent book, The Case for a Debt Jubilee and the fact that student loan debt is the largest asset held by the U.S. Government.

Considering student loan debt balance in the U.S. has increased by 66% over the past decade, totaling more than $1.77 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.

But the interview went into a different direction, Vague was more interested in discussing the strength of the U.S. Dollar. He believes the hype behind the BRICS and the discussion of a failing dollar is not an accurate picture of what we are facing.

My research does not concur with his viewpoints, but it is even more important in these uncertain times for discussions like this to occur. Hearing different points of view will help us make better and more informed decisions.

For paying members of Substack, that show is available to view below. If you are not a paying member, you are welcome to enjoy a free 7 day trial which will give you access to this show and many others.

Richard Vague’s Bio:

RICHARD VAGUE served most recently as Secretary of Banking and Securities for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As the author of The Paradox of Debt (2023), The Case for a Debt Jubilee (2021), A Brief History of Doom (2019), and The Next Economic Disaster (2014), Richard Vague established himself as a clear and independent voice in the ongoing conversation about the role of private sector debt in the global economy.

His Illustrated Business History of the United States offers a more general audience a clear-eyed view of 250 years of wealth creation and the people and personalities who drove that growth—and hold it today. And now, Richard’s new book, The Paradox of Debt, offers a compelling case and policy recommendations for new forms of debt monitoring, restructuring, and means to create greater socioeconomic equality through training and asset ownership programs to support underserved communities.

Learn more about Richard Vague or buy his books on his website at www.richardvague.com