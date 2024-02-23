Leo Zagami, researcher and author of many books, joins me to discuss his deep experience within the Illuminati, Free Masonry and other secret societies. Zagami has ties to the global elite including direct relations to the Queen Mother of England. Here are his family ties:

Leo Zagami is the son of Dr. Elio Zagami, well-known Jungian analyst, writer and co-founder of the Autonomous Group of Analytical Psychology of which he was president, nephew of Senator and essayist Leopoldo Zagami and son of Jessica Lyon Young, member of the family of the Queen Mother of England, in turn daughter of writers Henry Lyon Young and Felicity Mason, collaborator of William Burroughs and Brion Gysin, known under the pseudonym Anne Cumming.

Zagami has been outspoken on how these societies are marching us into a dystopian future. He is no longer able to engage publicly in his home country of Italy. But fortunately for us (at least for now), he is able to share his thoughts still in the United States.

Title: Illuminati: Rituals, Geopolitics, the Vatican, Skull & Bones, Free Masonry w/ Leo Zagami

Description: Leo Zagami, renown Illuminati researcher, joins the show to share his deep experience and knowledge of the Illuminati and other secret societies. He shares his family experience, which is closely tied to the Queen Mother of England, and other experiences to inform listeners with inside information about secret societies and how the global elite use them to shape world culture and to gain power. You can follow Leo Zagami or buy his books at https://leozagami.com/

