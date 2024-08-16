Incredible strangeness and chaos is becoming a norm. Does it seem like the Trump assassination event was only a month ago? I know, it seems like it was last year.

Aside from the strange happenings with my old Youtube channel being returned for exactly one day before it was taken down again for “bullying”, many other things are going on as you know.

Here are a few out of Japan:

Japan’s stock market crashed the largest amount since 1987 on August 5th only to mostly rebound over the next two weeks:

The fear that Japan would cause a trigger effect around the world is likely why the market rebounded so quickly. Wonder what central bank funds were used to prop it up? Looks like they were able to hold off an inevitable domino crash in other markets.

Japan also had a 7.1 magnitude earthquake last Thursday causing the Japan Meteorological agency to issue a “mega-quake” state of emergency warning. A once in a 100 to 200 year earthquake with a magnitude between 8 and 9 was possible. According to Experts there was a 60% chance of this occurring. You can read more from Japan’s NHK World:

Thankfully it didn’t happen. Or it didn’t happen yet. Japan lifted their emergency warning. So that is good.

Another happening out of Japan is a recent university study showing “self assembling” “nano bot” structures in incubated Pfizer and Moderna covid vials. This is fast spreading around the independent media. Its worth a read. I published it here

*

Besides Japan’s chaos, there is likely much more chaos and false flags planned for here. Dave Hodges joins me in the latest show to discuss this. Here are the details:

Title: Incoming False Flags and More Chaos before 2024 Election w/ Dave Hodges

Description: Dave Hodges rejoins the program to discuss the chaos that will likely continue and escalate before the 2024 election. He provides you insight on the chatter we are hearing from sources and what that may mean for what is to come.

Link: Incoming False Flags and More Chaos before 2024 Election w/ Dave Hodges

*

