We are being bombarded with chaos from all directions. The world is becoming more unstable. As the world descends into ongoing chaos, it is important that you protect you and your family by being prepared. We don’t know what the future will bring.

Marjory Wildcraft, the ultimate prepper, joins the program to discuss the ongoing famine (she explains how it’s tied to malnutrition) and the risk of a more severe famine hitting the United States. We discuss the rise in food prices, the attacks on food infrastructure, the breakdown of the global supply chain, and how food is used as a weapon of control.

We discuss how to prepare and protect yourself from what may be coming. We also discuss her FREE seminar where a collection of experts teach "How To Grow Lots Of Food In A Grid Down Situation Even If You Have No Experience, Are Older, And Out Of Shape". I highly suggest you watch this informative series. You can watch that here

Here is the link to the full show with Marjory: Incoming Famine, Food as a Weapon of War w/ Marjory Wildcraft

Win-win – Support our work: Buy Restore Patch – Wearable patches that can help deliver sustained and steady support. Restore your life utilizing the latest technology for a safe, non-drug, non-chemical, and natural approach. Anxiety, PTSD, Migraines, Energy, Clarity, Sleep and more. Use this link and be confident you are buying the best!

Also for subscribers, as promised in the show, I uploaded a video from approx. 5 years ago with Marjory where we discuss healing teeth and regrowing enamel. When this show aired, this topic was virtually nonexistent on the internet and elsewhere. The show garnered hundreds of thousands of views. Of course this video was deleted by Youtube when they took down my channel.

On a positive note, since that video was released, you can find much more information on this topic all over the internet. I would like to believe we carved out a path for others with this video and made it “safe” for people to come out of the woodwork and discuss this incredibly interesting truth.

Here are the details about that show:

Title: Healing Teeth & Regrowing Enamel, Most Dentists in the Dark

Description: Marjory Wildcraft of the Grow Network rejoins the program to discuss the truth about your teeth: They are alive! She explains how teeth can be healed and enamel can be regrown. She also shares how teeth are one of the best indicators of your health overall. We know that doctors get very little education on nutrition, but dentists get even less! This is an eye opening discussion on a profession that is completely in the dark on how to treat their patients.

Win-Win: Support this work and protect your family: Are you fully prepared for whats coming? We have curated a list of gifts you can give yourself or a prepper in your family. From a complete backyard Medicinal garden to DYI solar panels and so much more prepper must haves. Bottomline, we have you covered. Go to https://sarahwestall.com/unique-christmas-gifts/

Get 7 day free trial