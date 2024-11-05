I hope all of you have voted and are now just kicking back relaxing waiting for the results. Watching every detail about every race isn’t going to make a difference especially in your personal life. But my recent show with the four doctors from Healing for the Ages just might.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that the control grid and all its tentacles is one of the most important issues to ever face mankind. Right now I believe its one of the top 2 issues facing the world (obviously aside from some imminent catastrophe that would cause complete destruction like an incoming massive astroid).

I recently wrote a few articles where I begin to outline the 2 top priorities for the world (as I see them). You can read those articles here: The Presidential Election is not the most important Event for the World Community and High Stakes Game: Who will win the Monetary System War for Financial World Control?

The control grid, which I have described as a 360 degree system of levers that are visible and invisible, is very real. If you have not seen my 10 part series on Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare, you need to. The goal of the series was to show you, without a doubt, that the technology exists to control you and manipulate you utilizing many different methods, both high tech and low tech.

The technology shared in the series has already been well established and they are working on newer and more advanced methods ongoing. This is where the latest show with the four doctors from Healing for the Ages come in.

The doctors have been working to identify and remove the nanotech/synthetic biology that has been placed in people’s bodies. There is significant evidence to show that the nanotech originated from the COVID vaccine. But perhaps its from geoengineering or other sources. Regardless, countless people have been tested and confirmed to have synthetic nanosensors and other synthetic elements in their bodies.

This tech is developing fast and the quest to find solutions to control our own bodies will need to be increased. My latest article on DARPA’s N3 (Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology project) is an example of why its important we must not stop developing solutions and continue to push back on this agenda.

I will be publishing another article and doing a few shows on DARPA’s N3 tech soon, but this current show is also important. DARPA’s N3 tech will surely utilize synthetic biology to supercharge its power. So getting this out of your body needs to be a priority.

For those of you who want synthetic technology in your bodies (for whatever reason), knock yourself out, but for the rest of us, we need solutions.

Here are the details of the show:

Title: Incredible Findings Disclosed: New Solutions – Dr. Group, Dr. Ardis, Dr. Ealy, Dr. Schmidt

Healing for the Ages Docs, Ealy, Group, Ardis and Schimdt join me to discuss their latest findings. We discuss the synthetic biology that resides in your body and some of the most promising solutions to eliminate it. They will also share with you their thoughts on where we are heading and how we can all stay mentally and physically healthy in these trying times.

Link: Incredible Findings Disclosed: New Solutions – Dr. Group, Dr. Ardis, Dr. Ealy, Dr. Schmidt

