Minnesota-based independent journalist and podcast host Sarah Westall today filed a landmark federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against the United States of America, Google LLC, YouTube LLC, and John Doe defendants.

The suit exposes a coordinated government-Big Tech campaign that suppressed her lawful speech on matters of public concern, inflicted massive economic harm, and actively amplified defamatory impersonator content portraying her as a porn star.

This is the first case in American jurisprudence to directly confront the structural bias of the 9th Circuit and hold the federal government accountable for coercing private platforms to suppress truth.

Key Highlights

Westall was caught in the exact government/Alphabet censorship scheme admitted in the September 23, 2025 King & Spalding letter to Congress

YouTube reinstated her channel twice with explicit statements that it did not violate guidelines — then removed it again under pretext

Google knowingly monetized fake “Pornstar Confessions” channels hijacking her name and likeness

Economic damages exceed $7 million (substantially higher when factoring in lost growth during the 2020–2021 boom)

This is the first case in American jurisprudence to preemptively challenge the structural bias of the 9th Circuit.

“Government-coerced censorship and defamation by Alphabet/Google isn’t just personal harm — it distorts our shared values to the point of threatening civilization itself. When a handful of unelected powers decide who speaks, who competes, and who exists online, it erodes the essential pillars of truth, freedom, and human dignity — no society can survive their destruction.”— Sarah Westall

Sarah Westall is an investigative journalist, systems thinker, and host of the top-ranked “Business Game Changers” podcast. A former business executive and systems engineer with degrees from the University of Minnesota, she has built multiple successful companies and advocates for free expression through her platform and the United for Free Speech initiative.

Full complaint available via court docket: Case No. 1:26-cv-00764