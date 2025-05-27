I recorded this powerful episode with Brendi Wells—who shares her firsthand experience as a citizen living in South Africa—a few days before President Trump hosted the South African President in the Oval Office.

In this interview, Brendi opens up about the horrifying reality on the ground, describing how hundreds of her friends and acquaintances have been murdered by what she calls a righteous mob—violence that she says is not only ignored but effectively endorsed by the South African government. She details the discriminatory laws targeting white farmers, the systematic seizure of land, and the growing hostility rooted in state-sanctioned policies.

You can watch or listen to this episode here: Inside South Africa: Firsthand Account of White Genocide & Ethnic Cleansing w/ Brendi Wells

A few days after this interview was recorded, President Trump, in the Oval Office, showed the South African President—and the world—video evidence of this reality.

If you have not seen some of the recent clips of this event, here are some highlights:

Below is a short video of President Trump showing the South African President footage of politicians leading crowds in chants of “Kill the White Man” to thousands of cheering supporters. He also presents images of thousands of white crosses—each one representing a murdered white farmer.

This video features golfer Retief Goosen speaking with President Trump, sharing that several of his father’s farmer friends have been killed and that farm burnings have become a regular occurrence.

The final video features CNN pundit Scott Jennings stating, “Whether you call it a genocide or not, the fact is white farmers in South Africa are being murdered.”

