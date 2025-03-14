In this interview with Andy Schectman, Andy drops a bombshell stating that Judy Shelton, Trump’s former pick for the Federal Reserve, told him directly that Trump will pull the trigger on the economic reset July 4th 2026 with a gold backed currency.

That’s a pretty big deal coming from Shelton. We know the economy is ready for a reset soon, what ultimately occurs is still up in the air, but this was big news to me.

Details of the interview:

Andy Schectman rejoins the program to discuss the volatile market and the massive gold moving off the COMEX. An unprecedented situation which has never been seen in our life time. He also shares what he has heard from insiders that Trump plans on flipping the switch on the new US economy July 4th, 2026.

