James Roguski, expert on the WHO treaty, appeared recently on my show. Here is what he had to say about the interview on his Substack:
This is organized crime masquerading as an international trade agreement being negotiated by a bunch of goons who are way out of their league. Can anyone say Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization?
Roguski also had this…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.