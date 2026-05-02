Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

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Iran, Ukraine & the Hidden Power of the City of London | Dr Dave Janda

Sarah Westall's avatar
Sarah Westall
May 02, 2026

My latest interview with my friend Dr. Dave Janda.

If you don’t know who he is, you should. With over four decades in Washington, D.C., advising and consulting across four administrations, he brings a level of insight and experience few can match.

He’s also one of the only people I know who hasn’t let Washington change who he is—which is exactly why he’s become one of the most suppressed voices online.

Here is a short clip as a preview:

Note: I am embedding some Youtube clips because I want to see what it does to view count.

Here are the details for the episode:

Title: Iran, Ukraine & the Hidden Power of the City of London | Dr Dave Janda

Description:

Dr. Dave Janda, former advisor and consultant to four presidential administrations, rejoins the program to break down the growing chaos across the globe and the power structures driving it. In this eye-opening discussion, he argues that the City of London sits behind both major conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, while also playing a central role in the 5th generation warfare being waged against the American people.

We examine the larger backdrop of a worldwide struggle for control as the global economy rapidly shifts and a new world order emerges. Dr. Janda connects the dots between financial power, geopolitical conflict, information warfare, and the battle for sovereignty now unfolding in real time.

You can follow Dr. Dave Janda on his website at DaveJanda.com

Listen on Audio:

Links mentioned in the show:

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