A fan favorite of my show has been my friend Kevin Annett. For those who do not know Kevin, he is a former ordained minister and has a Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology (1983) and Master’s Degrees in Political Science (1986) and Divinity (1990).

But there is a lot more to his background. This is a bit from his public bio, you can see the full bio here:

Kevin was ordained as a minister of the United Church of Canada in May 1990. Held positions in Manitoba and downtown Toronto. Hired as minister of St. Andrew’s United Church in Port Alberni, July 1992. He expanded his congregation from ten members to nearly one hundred by 1993. Kevin is fired without cause, notice or review by United Church officials on January 23, 1995, after exposing the murder of children at his church’s Alberni Indian residential school and his church’s theft of Ahousaht native land. Kevin is subsequently expelled from ministry without due process, loses his wife and children in a church-funded divorce, and is smeared and blacklisted by a joint Church-RCMP black ops campaign that continues to the present.

After Kevin exposed the crimes at the Indian residential schools, he was nominated for the Nobel Peace prize 3 times. Of course someone like him doesn’t ever win. But here are a few quotes from some notable people about his work:

“Kevin Annett is more deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize than many who have received it in the past. What has been done to him is outrageous.” – Dr, Noam Chomsky, August 2002 “Kevin’s actions spoke louder than any words. He put everything in his life on the line for our people but that made him a lot of powerful enemies. Kevin’s the only white man I’ve ever come to trust.” – Ahousaht traditional elder George Hamilton, Port Alberni, 2005

There was a powerful documentary created about his struggles called Unrepentant, which has been subsequently deleted from Youtube. I posted that on my 1st Youtube channel before it was deleted back in 2019. I am now on my 3rd fledging channel (keeps getting strikes and blocks for posting) on Youtube and many of those early videos are no longer available. This is why I do not count on Youtube and frankly, no one doing serious work should ever count on that platform. That being said, other channels with this documentary have also been scrubbed. So, for subscribers, I uploaded that video at the bottom of the page.

But everyone can learn more about him and his continued work at republicofkanata.org. His many books are available at MurderbyDecree.com including the free pdf of Murder By Decree which documents his journey uncovering the crimes against humanity at the Canadian residential schools.

Here are the details of our most recent show:

Title: Is King Charles Cancer an Excuse to Remove Him from Power? w/ Kevin Annett

Description: Activist and former minister, Kevin Annett, rejoins the program to discuss his deep research into the British Royal family, the Vatican, and the global cabal. His work exposing Indian residential schools blew open the tragic practice of ethic cleansing, ritual abuse, and other horrific practices by the Vatican and the Royal families. He has been nominated 3 times for the Nobel Peace prize and has written over a dozen books. You can learn more about Kevin Annett or link to his Sunday weekly radio program at MurderByDecree.com

Link: Is King Charles Cancer an Excuse to Remove Him from Power? w/ Kevin Annett

