President Dwight D. Eisenhower famously warned the American public about the dangers of the military-industrial complex in his farewell address on January 17, 1961.

"In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist." "We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals..."

Here is the full address from the Eisenhower Presidential Library.

This is the original copy President Eisenhower used during his farewell speech. The handwritten notes you see throughout the document were made by his brother, Dr. Milton Eisenhower, who played an advisory role in shaping the final version.

Eisenhower Farewell Address 5.18MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Eisenhower was concerned that the growing partnership between defense contractors, the Pentagon, and Congress could undermine democratic accountability.

He warned that war could become a business model—with policy driven not by necessity, but by profit and influence.

He feared that economic interests tied to permanent arms production could create pressures for unnecessary conflict, secrecy, and reduced public oversight.

So the question arises: how much of the U.S. conflict with China is driven by genuine national security concerns—and how much is about feeding the military-industrial complex, or worse, other nefarious reasons?

Yes, we face real challenges with China—but to what extent are those issues amplified to justify endless defense spending?

My next guest, Dr. Rebecca Grant, a leading expert in national security and military affairs, joins the program to address these questions and more.

Here are the details:

Show description: Dr. Rebecca Grant, a leading national security and military expert, joins the program to unpack the conflicts erupting across the globe.

Are these wars truly necessary—or are they being driven by the powerful interests of the military-industrial complex? We explore how to strike a balance between national defense and the economic forces that benefit from prolonged conflict. Dr. Grant also shares insights on key security issues that directly impact everyday Americans.

Link to watch or listen: Is the Fight against China Real? Military Industrial Complex vs China w/ Dr. Rebecca Grant

-

Reminder a huge peptide sale is going on now and ends Thursday 24th. You can save 30% on many of my top recommended peptides. Learn more: Massive Peptide Sale Happening Now!

Other recent posts:

-

Follow me on various platforms:

Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall

Follow on Apple Podcasts:

Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall

Follow on Spotify:

-

Support my work by supporting my affiliates

You can see all of my affiliates here at SarahWestall.com/shop