On Friday Trump signed an executive order which names 7 federal agencies for elimination: the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, United States Agency for Global Media, Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, Institute of Museum and Library Services, United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, and the Minority Business Development Agency.

On top of that, an eighth agency was name for elimination, the Arctic Research Commission, in the White House fact sheet.

News like this has become almost common place and is very eerily familiar to what would be occurring if the business of the United States was being shored up during a bankruptcy.

To be fair, its what is needed whether the country is in bankruptcy or not. Today Kari Lake, who Trump recently appointed to lead the US Agency for Global Media has been posting today on X more examples of crime and corruption in another federal agency:

See the video here

As someone who has gone through business reorganizations during bankruptcy, it does seem that this is what is going on here. But it is also what is needed. If the United States was not able to print money out of thin air this process would have been done decades ago.

Now that the dollar is faltering and an economic reset is in the air, the powers that be have decided its time for the United States to get its house in order. If this process continues, as I assume it will, we are in for many more surprises.

