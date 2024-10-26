Israel attacks Iran as we get closer to a WW3 hot war.
The video above is from the Israel Defense Forces
Transcript of the video:
In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—
right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran.
The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th—on seven fronts—including direct attacks from Iranian soil.
Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized.
We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel.
A war between Israel and Iran will likely help Trump more than Harris in the election. However, it looks like Biden/Harris have already sent in military support:
Being in favor of Israelis doesn't mean being in favor of a Zionist Israeli Government: a right of self defense never includes the “wrong” of assassinating 100 thousand innocent Gaza children. How could children be a threat !!!
A just war must be proportionate: this retaliation is not. It’s not just the 100x bodycount, the destruction of all buildings and infrastructure, the killing of journalists and humanitarian workers by the Tzahal (Israel Defense Forces). It’s the deliberate starving of the innocent civilian population, especially children, by denying passage to foreign humanitarian aid and hindering its lifesaving work.
They are just brewing anger, revenge and more terrorism, if not WW3.
Peace is the fruit from the tree of Justice. I'd start with a 2 state solution with Jerusalem having an international status... and returning the stolen land violating the UN map.
You can deceive yourself with hundreds of arguments, and you might even be right in some of them (a leader might not reflect the majority of his people, think Hamas, Venezuela, Cuba), but NO REASON justifies killing thousands of innocent children.
Masons need a global war to justify their global government:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/ww3-create-a-global-war-to-create
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/107-911
All we are saying is give peace a chance!
The USA has become ATM of foreign wars like Ukraine and Gaza: why?
Is it all a false flag operation as an excuse to genocide (200,000 Palestinians already, half children, killed by Israel’s raids), get the Gaza gasfield, and the canal head-port from northern Gaza to the Red Sea? Time will tell their true intentions, though it's clear that saving the lives of the hostages wasn’t and isn't the priority at all !!!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/all-we-are-saying-is-give-peace-a
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(24)01169-3/fulltext
https://www.commondreams.org/news/gaza-officials-publish-list-of-those-killed-in-israeli-assault-the-first-14-pages-are-babies
https://antiempire.substack.com/p/us-gaza-doctors-estimate-5-percent
https://www.ampalestine.org/media/media-room/statements/amp-mourns-killing-dr-soma-baroud-166th-doctor-targeted-gaza
https://israelpalestinenews.org/one-year-israel-blocked-250000-aid-trucks-gaza-day-381/
9/11: two "planes", yet 8 towers down, including unblemished Deutsche Bank and WTC7 imploded, free falling on its footprint, in a controlled demolition. It was out of reach, and all 7 World Trade Center towers needed to be rebuilt, not the closer towers not belonging to World Trade Center... and the “owner” took an insurance policy for the WTC against terrorism, just months before, when no one was taking them … he didn’t show up for work precisely on 9/11 … just as his 2 grown up siblings. The inside information about the FUTURE 9/11 event helped masons make trillions by shorting the stock exchange: the records were deleted by the SEC so they wouldn't be prosecuted !!!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/911-2-planes-3-towers
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/107-911
There's a plan to murder 95% of the global population by 2050… written on the masonic Georgia guide-stones: “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 … ”:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination
All political parties are compromised/infiltrated.
2024 Elections: bought or stolen? Both!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2024-elections-bought-or-stolen
It's important that people share, not the article, but the information! I'm expendable. Saving the free world, is not!
Free 100 redpill movies and documentaries:
(don't miss the 1st one, 10 min at 2x, an amazing tool to start a discussion):
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/wake-up-videos
- Apart from sin-empowered demons, what is their main source of power? NOT a coincidence that the USA left dollar convertibility to gold in 1971, precisely triggering the exponential government deficit coupled with the trade deficit and inflation.
This is the Achilles’ heel of all nations: the SSS (Satanic Secret Societies such as masonry) counterfeit paper money and digital assets and launder trillions with which they buy Banks, seats in the Federal Reserve (the only private-run Central Bank in the world), political careers and parties, puppeticians, judges, listed corporations, media, healthcare corporations and organizations, universities, foundations, etc.
Taking down central banking doesn't solve the problem. Their source of money is counterfeiting, fractional reserve banking and financial unbacked instruments (e.g. derivatives, debt over debt, compound interest above real growth, etc.).
They can act as long as the majority keeps daydreaming. Their worst nightmare is that people wake up, find out all the crimes, and seek justice/revenge. They are only 8000: 1 against a million. They are very scared and know they are walking a tight rope until CBDC full digi-tatorship.
We've got a very small window of opportunity to fight or ... die (they want to murder 95% of us).
Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/
Weaponization of Justice
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice
Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes
Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald
The way out of this mess:
The full PLAN exposed:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
If you are a mason or know a mason, ask him to ask his 33° master to put in writing and sign it, that Lucifere is not "the great architect" (then who?). If he refuses, then he’ll know he is serving Satan: tell him to get out of masonry NOW.
Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
https://rumble.com/v294ksc-words-from-33rd-degree-master-mason-rare-video-masons-worship-all-sorts-of-.html
https://odysee.com/@HiddenTruths:c/Masonry's-Satanic-Connection:4
https://rumble.com/v2wg24a-masonrys-satanic-doctrine-from-their-own-books.html
https://odysee.com/@John_4-14:a/Do-Freemasons-Worship-Lucifer%EF%BC%9F-Evidence-They-Don't-Want-You-To-See-%EF%BD%9C-Hidden-Agendas---Walter-Veith:0
https://odysee.com/@thisworldworks:1/satanic-ritual-abuse-and-secret-societies-1995:3
This is total bull shit, how do we have people stupid enough to act “ act but either real lives at stake and real destruction” in war when any good person would exactly the opposite ( which is most people outside of the politics ). Really nobody really wants this, it’s forced begging to end. I don’t know these evil shit bags but I would guess the reasoning is a lie from beginning to end. Super hero’s unite already !! Shit!!!!