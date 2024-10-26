Israel attacks Iran as we get closer to a WW3 hot war.

The video above is from the Israel Defense Forces

Transcript of the video:

In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—

right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran.

The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th—on seven fronts—including direct attacks from Iranian soil.

Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized.

We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel.