Screen shot from the Israel Ministry of Intelligence document: Policy paper: Alternatives to a political directive for the civilian population in Gaza

The vast majority of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed and it is no longer inhabitable. Over 2 weeks ago the UN confirmed that over 50% of Gaza’s infrastructure had been destroyed. Since then, 46 bombs an hour from Israeli’s military offensive have been pounding the area. It is highly likely that almost all of Gaza’s infrastructure is now destroyed.

Far from destroying Hamas, they have destroyed Gaza and everything in it; homes, hospitals, schools, electrical lines, plumbing, roads, etc…

Ok, back to Israel and Gaza.

First, it must be stated that we are watching an operation to clear out Gaza. It is becoming crystal clear that this is and was the intention. If the intention was only to defeat Hamas, Israel would not have destroyed Gaza, leaving it completely uninhabitable.

This brings us to a leaked document from the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence dated October 13th that was verified by Wikileaks and first published on the Israeli news site Mekomit.co.il.

The document, Policy paper: Alternatives to a political directive for the civilian population in Gaza, gives 3 alternatives for dealing with Hamas and the people living in Gaza. Ultimately one alternative is deemed most beneficial for Israel; the alternative that moves the entire population of Gaza to Egypt’s Northern Sinai region.

