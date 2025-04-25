Join Me Tomorrow (Saturday, 26th)! 21st Century Health Defense Surviving AI, Nanotech and the Transhuman Agenda
Bringing you healing solutions that work from brilliant professionals that have been censored
FREE LIVE PANEL DISCUSSION: 21st Century Health Defense Surviving AI, Nanotech and the Transhuman Agenda
Join us tomorrow, Saturday the 26th, at NoonET/11amCT for a 3 hour engaging panel discussion. There will be 9 speakers and I will be speaking 7th. Here is the order of speakers:
Dr. Robert Young (from prison)
Dr. Lee Merritt
Dr. Len Horowize
Dr. Judy Mikovits
Matthew Hazen
Christopher Key
Sarah Westall
Hope and Tivon
Doug Korman
People are registering here to receive links to the live stream: Register to receive notice
Hope you can join me and the other speakers!
Sarah’s Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.