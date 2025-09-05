Labor Day Sale Ends Sept 5th - Retatrutide, BPC-157 and other Favorite Peptides on Sale!
The Labor Day Peptide Sale is on
Reposting this post… you can still save, but the sale is almost over.
Many of you know I am on a journey to feel better. On that road I have lost 25lbs and have managed to increase energy and reverse some of the signs of aging. I am not there yet - aging doesn’t stop. So I am still on a quest to reverse the negative effects of aging, the environment and our food.
I refuse to believe that aging means I need to feel like crap until I die. That’s not something I accept.
I have found peptides to be a huge game changer for me. Fortunately, many of my favorite peptides are on sale during the Limitless Labor Day Sale. Its a great time to stock up if you too want to experience amazing benefits.
What the sale is: You will save an additional 10% on top of the 10% you save with the coupon code “Sarah”. If you pay with your bank account, you can save an additional 5%. Stack the savings!
Heres what’s included:
Retatrutide: A next generation weight loss GLP-1 that outperforms all others and is safer without preservatives. Must sign up as a VIP to buy this one.
BPC-157: Supports gut lining integrity, joint comfort, and soft-tissue recovery. Significant reduction in inflammation. People with digestive issues or joint or muscle pain have seen life changing results.
GHK-CU Capsules: An effective anti-aging peptide that boosts collagen, elastin and stimulates hair follicles to regain thinning hair. Also speeds up wound healing. It helps to return your body to a younger level.
5-Amino-MQ Capsules: Reduce fat percentage while increasing muscle. Great for increasing muscle as you age and preventing muscle loss when losing weight: in studies aged mice saw a 40% increase vs controls in grip strength and when aided with exercise studies showed a 60% strength increase vs control.
Plus these: CJC-1295, SS-31 HA, Melanotan 1 HA, Thymosin Alpha 1, TB-500, CJC-1295, Tesamorelin, NA Semax/Selank Amidate Blend Spray & NA Selank Amidate, plus the Gastro Inflammation Research formula!
Buy here - remember to use the code “Sarah” to save an additional 10% on top of the sale
Also see: The Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight loss and Muscle Preservation
The guide shows what I did to lose weight including a capsule only option if you do not want to use injections. It also includes dosages, how to administer, studies and more. Its behind a pay wall, but you can use the 7-day free trial to access it for free.
