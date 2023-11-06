Sharry Edwards recently put on a free class to help people learn how to discern lies from truth based on one’s vocal print. Many of you know Sharry from the countless interviews and shows where she uses her bioacoustic abilities to discern truth, analyze the contents of the jab, break down frequencies of diseases and pinpoint frequencies that can help your body heal from ailments.

Unfortunately, this much anticipated free class was advertised to take place at multiple wrong times. This lead to many people missing it.

Fortunately, Sharry sent me a copy of the class so you can watch and learn at your own pace/time. If you believe you need the class materials, email soundhealthalternatives@gmail.com. They should be able to provide the materials used in the class.

Also for paid subscribers, I have included a free pdf of “The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations” (see below). This book was listed at over $5K on Amazon and is now currently for sale on Ebay for as high at $4800! But now Amazon has it back down to $25. Likely people complained and Amazon fixed it. Regardless, someone is trying to make it difficult for you to receive the information that is in this book. That means its even more important that you read it.

Here is the cover description:

The Tavistock Institute for Human Relations has had a profound effect on the moral, spiritual, cultural, political and economic policies of the United States of America and Great Britain. It has been in the front line of the attack on the U.S. Constitution and State Constitutions. No group did more to propagandize the U.S. to participate in WWI at a time when the majority of the American people were opposed to it. Much the same tactics were used by the Social Science Scientists at Tavistock to get the United States into WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Serbia and both wars against Iraq. Tavistock began as a propaganda creating and disseminating organization at Wellington House in London in the run-up to WWI, what Toynbee called “that black hole of disinformation.” On another occasion, Toynbee called Wellington House “a lie factory.” From a somewhat crude beginning, Wellington House evolved into the Tavistock Institute and went on to shape the destiny of Germany, Russia, Britain and the United States in a highly controversial manner. The people of these nations were unaware that they were being “brainwashed.” The origin of “mind control,” “inner directional conditioning” and mass “brainwashing” is explained in an easy to understand book written with great authority.