Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

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john j. bautista, jr.'s avatar
john j. bautista, jr.
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A Pharmacist friend of mine says that Peptides are a scam. Hmmmm they are Overweight, Take a battery of pills every day, and can barely climb a flight of stairs. Me? Yeah, i’m a few years younger but i go to the gym, take Martial Arts lessons, play the Guitar and actually enjoy life. #WeShallSee

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