Live Stream Webinar starts at 7pmCT
Avoiding the Social Media Land Mind - For Kids and Adults
Avoiding the Social Media Land Mind - For Kids and Adults with Eric Meder and Sarah Westall
Watch now here: https://open.substack.com/live-stream/103126?utm_source=live-stream-share-button
References used in today’s Webinar
Facebook Manipulated Users Emotions for Science - https://www.forbes.com/sites/kashmirhill/2014/06/28/facebook-manipulated-689003-users-emotions-for-science/
Computers Can Now Read Your Emotions (funny source for a funny title) - https://www.weforum.org/stories/2017/03/computers-can-now-read-your-emotions-here-s-why-that-s-not-as-scary-as-it-sounds/
Google can Manipulate Swing Voters - https://newstarget.com/2023-09-08-dr-epstein-google-can-manipulate-swing-voters.html
Facebook told advertisers it can identify teens feeling insecure and worthless - https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/may/01/facebook-advertising-data-insecure-teens
BBC article turning children against their parents - https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-65339214
You can learn more about this material and continue to develop deeper skillsets: https://privacyacademy.com/webinarspecial/?ref=85NMPe
Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mine Field? b/c a good mind is a terrible thing to blow up?