Eunice Farmilant
O. Saturday,April 19, I went to what looked like a Costco website after a goggle search for water filters and placed an order, using my Mastercard account to pay.As soon I did, the website disappeared, and my payment went through Pay Pal ( whi h I prefer not to use) and then a Pay Pal account was opened up for me automatically. I knew I was in trouble,but had no idea what a nightmare it would be to try and cancel a me.bership I nether wanted nor signed up for.

I called my credit card company ( Capitol One) who was very good about helping me. Pay Pl, one the other hand, treated like a criminal, refused to cancel the unwanted membership and has bomboarded me with frequent emails, sometimes three a day, often in the early AM, and with contradi tory messages.

It turns out that Pay PL has a long presence in China. The Chinese know how to use Pay Pal to scam and cheat Americans In 2022, Ebay bought Pal Pal ( I encountered similar scams on Ebay and don't use it anymore)But the big daddy

Is actually Vanguarwhich owns Ebay & PayPal

So I have little hope of an International company focused on greed protecting the interests of hard working Americans.

When I contacted Costco they said Chinese scam artists are constantly copying their website to post nonexistent goods. Is Google a co- criminal?They apparently have no screening currently in place especially to detect crooks from the real Costco or other businesses being faked.

PayPal has claimed because my credit card purchase was authorized me ( even though I was scammed) I therefore am not entitled to a refund -- and naughty me-- because I contacted my credit card company first instead of them they refuse to resolve the issue. So they are keeping my Pal PAL account open.isn't that nice?

You think we have any rights left?

I doubt it.

