The MAHA movement is under scrutiny from all directions. Many within the medical freedom community are voicing frustration, claiming RFK Jr. hasn’t fully delivered on his promises. At the same time, the pharmaceutical industry and mainstream health institutions have launched their own attacks, labeling MAHA’s views as anti-science and a threat to public health (something they are used to).

This biggest move yet for MAHA, RFK Jr. fired all 17 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)—the group responsible for guiding vaccine safety and policy. He cited entrenched conflicts of interest and alleged deep pharmaceutical influence over the panel.

Big Pharma is fighting back. Powerful industry groups are now pressuring lawmakers to initiate a Senate investigation, and officials from both parties are calling for transparency in the appointment of ACIP’s replacements.

In my recent show with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, we unpack the mounting political pressure RFK Jr. is facing and trace the decades-long developments that brought the United States—and the world—to this point.

Before I get into the show details, I wanted to let you know I’ve just uploaded a free peptide guide—the product of six months of research and personal experimentation. After receiving countless questions over the past few months, I knew it was time to put this info into one resource. I will be doing more for other peptide uses like anti aging, but I hope you find this one helpful and informative.

Show Link and Title: MAHA the Real Deal or Just a Scam? Behind the Scenes in DC w/ Dr. Sherry Tenpenny

Description: Sarah opens with a monologue on RFK Jr.’s bold move to fire the vaccine advisory board—and what it signals for the future of public health policy. Then, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny returns to discuss the controversial MAHA movement, defending the importance of patience and discernment as it unfolds.



Dr. Tenpenny also dives into her explosive new book, “Zero Accountability in a Failed System: How Big Pharma Weaponizes Vaccines, Public Health, and the Law”. She exposes the structural corruption behind today’s medical-industrial complex and offers insight into how we can reclaim bodily autonomy in an era of weaponized healthcare. You can follow Dr. Tenpenny at https://drtenpenny.com/

Lastly, cities seem to be descending into orchestrated chaos and craziness. Stay grounded and remember—much of this is by design. There are many of us out here who aren’t buying it.

Independent journalist Maryam Heinen will be joining me this weekend to discuss the striking parallels between current events and her deep investigation into George Floyd and the color revolution it helped ignite. She has a lot of information you have not heard anywhere. Its eye opening. Keep an eye out for that episode.

Have you tried NIMI Skincare? It’s the brand I personally use because it avoids harsh ingredients, has no overpowering fragrance (which I really can’t stand), and uses top-tier anti-aging compounds (important). It’s also American-made by people who genuinely care about freedom and supporting independent voices like ours.

Honestly, it’s great stuff. People often ask me what I use for my skin—and using clean, high-quality products is a big part of it.

If you want to try it, go to https://NimiSkinCare.com - use code “Sarah” to save 10%

You can also take their skin quiz: https://www.nimiskincare.com/pages/personalized-skin-quiz