Manufactured Boom, AI, Data Centers and Military Mobilization

This is a big-picture discussion on the massive financial investments flowing into AI, data center expansion, military development, China’s internal power struggles, and the global economic power games now unfolding on the world stage.

I have been thinking deeply about these issues for a long time, but recently I have begun speaking about them more openly. I touched on this subject last week during my shows, but my interview this past Sunday with Dr. Dave Janda was perhaps my clearest and most comprehensive discussion to date.

A major focus of the conversation was how military development is now deeply intertwined with the unprecedented investments being poured into data centers, energy infrastructure, AI systems, and advanced computing. Artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, predictive analytics, surveillance technologies, and massive computational power are rapidly becoming central to modern defense strategies. I argue that what we are witnessing resembles wartime-scale mobilization and infrastructure expansion.

At this point, it is becoming increasingly difficult to separate civilian technology applications from military and intelligence applications. I have been warning about this convergence for quite some time, but the reality of it is now becoming much more visible.

What many people perceive as a simple “tech boom” is also tied to national security objectives and military modernization efforts happening behind the scenes. The construction of data centers, communications systems, energy grids, semiconductor capacity, and AI infrastructure is not occurring in isolation. It is part of a much broader battle for economic, technological, and military supremacy between global powers. In many ways, what we are witnessing is a Manufactured Boom — a massive, coordinated push of capital, infrastructure, and technological development being driven not just by markets, but by geopolitical, military, and strategic objectives.

We also discussed how these developments are reshaping the balance of power worldwide while simultaneously concentrating enormous influence into fewer hands. Much of what is happening today cannot be understood through traditional partisan politics alone. Governments, multinational corporations, intelligence agencies, defense contractors, global financial institutions, and technological power centers are increasingly interconnected. Public-facing political narratives often fail to explain the much deeper structural changes taking place beneath the surface.

Another important aspect of the discussion focused on the multiple factions and competing agendas operating within both China and the United States. While China as a whole seeks to weaken U.S. dollar dominance and accelerate the emergence of a multipolar world order, there are also factions within China that strongly desire to preserve their own sovereignty and internal stability. Likewise, within the United States, there are powerful interests committed to maintaining dollar dominance, while other factions are pushing back against global institutions such as the EU and the World Economic Forum, which many believe seek to erode national sovereignty.

We also discuss the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, the global energy chessboard, and the deeper geopolitical implications of these rapidly accelerating developments. I doubt you will hear many conversations approaching these issues from this perspective elsewhere.

I would love to hear your thoughts and opinions below.

See more of Dr. Dave Janda and his Operation Freedom show at DaveJanda.com

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