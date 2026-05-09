Manufacturing Drugs in Space—What They’re Not Telling You | Kim Bright

Kim Bright, expert nutritionist and founder of Brightcore, rejoins the program to break down the rapidly changing business model behind drug development.



We explore how new technologies—including sending drug formulations into space through partnerships with NASA—are reshaping the pharmaceutical landscape. While these innovations could unlock breakthrough treatments, they also raise serious concerns about due diligence and how these formulations will actually behave in the human body here on Earth.



As barriers to entry rise and fewer players are able to compete, we may be entering a new era—one where supply is concentrated, competition is limited, and monopolistic dynamics take hold in ways we haven’t seen before.



We also discuss the amazing benefits of Kimchi and its unmatched 900 probiotics in one natural food.

The benefits of Kimchi are unmatched. Here are a few with studies:

Anti-aging effects and mechanisms of kimchi:

When scientists introduced kimchi to human cells in a test tube... kimchi was shown to actually SLOW the aging of cells, no matter the age!

Study: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10068-011-0091-9

Reduce Obesity:

Lowers BMI, reduces appetite, smaller waistlines, boosts metabolism

study: bmjopen.bmj.com/content/14/2/e076650

Study: www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1756464624004031

Hair Regrowth - Increase hair count and hair shaft thickness:

Study: pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6920077/#:~:text=We%20observed%20that%20after%201,only%20hair%20thickness%20and%20count%2C



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