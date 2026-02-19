Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall
Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall
Manufacturing Machine Gods: The Davos Agenda
0:00
-1:32:21

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Manufacturing Machine Gods: The Davos Agenda

Sarah Westall's avatar
Sarah Westall
Feb 19, 2026
∙ Paid

Scott Kesterson, information warfare expert (ex military), invited me back on his program to share my perspective on the rapidly shifting global landscape. We dive into everything from geopolitics and power realignments to the latest coordinated fear campaigns shaping public perception.

This interview is for paid subscribers. If you’re not yet a member, you can start a free trial — and I hope you’ll consider joining after.

Get 7 day free trial

Show description from Kesterson-BardsFM:

Sarah Westall joins the show as we discuss DAVOS and the future the elites want to build. The core narrative that is being pressed onto society is the inevitability of AI as an emerging new species. The elites take this further promising that AI will dominate humanity as a super intelligence. The problem is that most systems are not AI, but designed to appear smart. We are being PsyOp'd into accepting an inevitable outcome of a future where humans are slaves to the machines. We must wake up, and embrace who we are.

The Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss & Muscle Preservation

The Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss & Muscle Preservation

Sarah Westall
·
June 12, 2025
Read full story
REPLAY: Peptide Revolution Webinar: Modern Must Haves for Regenerative Healing - Dr. Diane Kazer and Sarah Westall

REPLAY: Peptide Revolution Webinar: Modern Must Haves for Regenerative Healing - Dr. Diane Kazer and Sarah Westall

Sarah Westall and Diane Kazer
·
November 22, 2025
Read full story
Patterns Researchers Can’t Ignore About Food and Cancer | Kim Bright

Patterns Researchers Can’t Ignore About Food and Cancer | Kim Bright

Sarah Westall
·
Feb 5
Read full story

Other episodes you may have missed:

PROOF: Nano Materials Emitting Frequencies in the Body

Many will Lose Everything – How to Prepare | Jeff Berwick

The Epstein Blackmail Problem & Industrial Lie Machine | Charles Goyette

Trust Matters When Protecting Real Wealth

As uncertainty grows, protecting real wealth matters more than ever. Safeguard your assets with gold and silver through Miles Franklin—a firm trusted for decades in an industry plagued by scams—and gain access to their private, preferred price list. Go to: https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

“If you value independent journalism that isn’t funded by institutions, becoming a paid subscriber directly supports this work.”

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Sarah Westall.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Sarah Westall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture